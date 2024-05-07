Top 5 family friendly films releasing in 2024

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2024

Many movies, from thrilling adventures to touching stories, are just waiting for us to enjoy them.

These are some of them which are family friendly and the ones which the kids will love a lot.

With a new cast of characters including Maui, Moana 2 is ready to take viewers on an exciting journey.

Garfield is back to delight viewers. The cat who adores lasagna will triumphantly make a comeback on television.

We are excited to see Harold and the Purple Crayon, the live-action animated film based on the children's book of the same name.

With the release of Despicable Me 4, the animated film brand is about to enter a new era.

Chhota Bheem and the curse of Damyaan: The family-friendly cinematic release of the live act promises endless enjoyment. This will be inspired from the animated film.

Go to the theaters and enjoy these films to the fullest.

