Top 5 filmmakers who have 1000 crore movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
The first entry on this list is of Nitesh Tiwari with Dangal based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Phogat broke all records.
The movie reportedly crossed 2000 crores at the Box Office.
SS Rajmouli’s magnum opus, Baahubali 2 collected around 1800 crores at the Box Office.
After the success of Baahubali, RRR was next in the line for Rajmouli which also crossed 1000 crores at the Box Office.
After hit part 1, KGF 2 was released and became a massive success making 1250 crores at the Box Office.
It was also the breakthrough movie series for Yash who became a household name after his performance alongside director Prashanth Neel.
Shah Rukh Khan came in full clutch when needed with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, making a 1000-crore comeback.
However, that was not all from Shah Rukh as his next movie, Jawan performed even better at the Box Office.
Directed by Atlee, the movie made more than 1025 crores at the Box Office.
