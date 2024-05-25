Top 5 films rejected by Kiara Advani which were blockbusters
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 25, 2024
Kiara Advani was reportedly offered Liger initially, but she declined.
Kiara reportedly had an offer to star in Housefull 4, but she turned it down.
Before Tara Sutaria was cast, Kiara Advani was originally considered for the role in Apurva.
Tara got the role from Kiara since she was unable to commit to the film.
Kiara reportedly tried out for the part of Shanaya in Student of the Year.
The part of Shanaya in Student of the Year was later given to another actress.
According to sources, Kiara was one of the options for Simmba.
In the end, Kiara Advani's deal for Simmba did not work out.
