Top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam movies of 2024
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 08, 2024
The year 2024 has been one of the biggest ever for Malayalam cinema, the first quarter of the year has already seen some of the biggest hits ever.
Manjummel Boys became the highest-grossing film in the Malayalam cinema as it made 240 crores at the worldwide box office.
The movie follows a group of friends on a vacation trip that goes wrong after they face a series of misadventures, on Hotstar.
The Goat Life or Aadujeevitham has made around 158 crores at worldwide box office, also one of the highest ever in Mollywood.
The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key role and follows the story of an Indian migrant worker trying to survive in Saudi Arabia.
Fahadh Faasil’s most recent release Aavesham has made 146 crores at box office and continues to grow.
It is a story of a local gangster who helps three teenagers that get involved in a fight.
The romantic comedy movie, Premalu saw a worldwide collection of around 131 crores.
The movie follows Sachin who is caught between two of his potential partners, leading to funny complications, on Hotstar.
Varshangalkku Shesham rounds up the list with a worldwide collection of 80 crores.
It is a story of two young men who leave their home to chase their dreams of becoming someone big in South Cinemas.
