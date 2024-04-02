Top 5 Indian movies that are set in apocalyptic settings

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Carbon depicts a world with scarce oxygen and abundant carbon, addressing environmental issues in Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie stars Jackky Bhagnani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Prachi Desai alongside other stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jil Jung Juk is a Tamil black comedy exploring post-apocalyptic and futuristic themes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie stars Siddharth and is directed by Deeraj Vaidy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go Goa Gone is a zombie apocalypse comedy film set in Goa, where a group of friends encounters a zombie outbreak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie features, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and other stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avataran is an Assamese sci-fi film which was released after 8 years due to production delay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie is set in a future where Earth is destroyed, focusing on protecting an alien life force crucial for survival

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2012 was one of the first Hollywood movies that depicted natural calamity on a large scale.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You can stream 2012 in Hindi and Tamil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 best nature documentaries to stream on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT

 

 Find Out More