Top 5 Indian movies that are set in apocalyptic settings
| Apr 02, 2024
Carbon depicts a world with scarce oxygen and abundant carbon, addressing environmental issues in Delhi.
The movie stars Jackky Bhagnani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Prachi Desai alongside other stars.
Jil Jung Juk is a Tamil black comedy exploring post-apocalyptic and futuristic themes.
The movie stars Siddharth and is directed by Deeraj Vaidy.
Go Goa Gone is a zombie apocalypse comedy film set in Goa, where a group of friends encounters a zombie outbreak.
The movie features, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and other stars.
Avataran is an Assamese sci-fi film which was released after 8 years due to production delay.
The movie is set in a future where Earth is destroyed, focusing on protecting an alien life force crucial for survival
2012 was one of the first Hollywood movies that depicted natural calamity on a large scale.
You can stream 2012 in Hindi and Tamil.
