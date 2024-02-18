Top 5 most-awaited Indian movies of 2024, 2025
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
The second part of Pushpa, Puspa 2: The Rule is one of the highly-anticipated movies releasing this year.
The movie will star, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles once again.
Hera Pheri 3 should also be released this year, the franchise is loved by all the fans and they can't wait for it's release.
The movie will see many actors from the previous series reprise their role like Akshay Kumar.
According to reports, War 2 will be releasing in 2025 with Hrithik Roshan reprising his role.
After the massive success of the first part will be released in the coming years with new and old faces.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to be released later this year only with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.
However, the movie could see Madhuri Dixit as Madhubala instead of Tabu.
Housefull 5 is among the many other Akshay Kumar movies releasing this year.
This family entertainment movie should be released on Diwali this year.
