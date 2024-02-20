Top 5 most-awaited Tamil movies

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

Kaithi released back in 2019 is finally expected to finally gets its sequel after 5 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Following the story of Dilli who is an ex-convict who leaves the prison after a long time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy, an ex-freedom fighter fighting corruption.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The freedom fighter returns to the country to fight against the corrupt politicians of the country through internet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Viduthalai: Part 1 was released last year and was received very well by the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Continuing the story, the second part of the movie will be released this year only.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Greatest of All Time which could supposedly be the last movie of mega-star Vijay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay will play a double role in the upcoming action sci-fi movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thani Oruvan, released way back in 2015 starring Arvind Swamy and Nayanthara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie will receive a sequel as per the reports, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the key role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 films with same title but different story you must watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More