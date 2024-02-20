Top 5 most-awaited Tamil movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
Kaithi released back in 2019 is finally expected to finally gets its sequel after 5 years.
Following the story of Dilli who is an ex-convict who leaves the prison after a long time.
Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy, an ex-freedom fighter fighting corruption.
The freedom fighter returns to the country to fight against the corrupt politicians of the country through internet.
Viduthalai: Part 1 was released last year and was received very well by the audience.
Continuing the story, the second part of the movie will be released this year only.
Greatest of All Time which could supposedly be the last movie of mega-star Vijay.
Vijay will play a double role in the upcoming action sci-fi movie.
Thani Oruvan, released way back in 2015 starring Arvind Swamy and Nayanthara.
The movie will receive a sequel as per the reports, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the key role.
