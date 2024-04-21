Top 5 movies that you didn't know are inspired by Ramayana

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2024

Fantasy period action movie Baahubali was a huge hit when released and the second part of the movie also concluded the movie well.

The movie had some instances inspired by Ramayana especially when Baahubali had to leave the empire with his wife.

Delhi 6 is a drama following an NRI who gets stuck in a temple-mosque conflict.

The movie added Ramayana in a musical form as the backdrop.

SS Rajmouli took inspiration from the epic in RRR when it comes to naming the main characters of the movie.

Ram Charan was also seen in the attire of Ram near the end of the movie, which was loved by the fans.

Hum Saath Saath Hain originally a romance family drama was also inspired from the epic.

The movie follows the dynamic of Ramayana in a modern way, mainly the family dynamic.

Raavanan by Mani Ratnam gave a new point of view to Ramayana as it followed the story of Raavan.

The movie was a modern adaptation applauded for its screenplay and writing.

