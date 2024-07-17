Top 5 records made by Kalki 2898 AD that blew the box office charts

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD was a hit among fans and broke many records on the box office.

Kalki 2898 AD became the biggest worldwide grossing film of this year till now.

It is also the biggest Hindi grossing film of the year till now.

In Hindi language, it's the second biggest opener as a film.

Fans went gaga over the performances of Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh and other actors.

Many special cameos were made in the film which highlighted the plot even more.

It's the seventh Indian film to earn more than 1000 crore at worldwide box office.

This film created a record by selling most film tickets in an hour on Book My Show.

