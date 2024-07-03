Top 5 Tamil films that talk about social issues
Vridhi Soodhan
Jul 03, 2024
Pariyerum Perumal: Uses a compelling story to address caste inequality.
Acclaimed for powerful performances and an honest, genuine portrayal.
Rajinikanth plays a strong role as a slum leader battling for justice in Kaala.
Combines Rajinikanth's charm, action-packed action sequences, and social satire.
Visaranai: A powerful story about police corruption and cruelty.
Praised for its compelling directing and dramatic, genuine storytelling.
Joker- A humorous and satirical look at social and political challenges in rural India.
Praised for its powerful performances and thought-provoking subjects.
Aramm-Stars Nayanthara addresses a water crisis as a committed district collector.
