Top 5 things Inside Out 2 taught us
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 24, 2024
Every feeling is there to keep you safe.
Every feeling you experience in life has a function.
Staying loyal to who you are will make you feel emotionally more secure.
Authenticity is the foundation of emotional security.
Sadness must exist if you wish to experience joy.
Sadness and happiness are related. And both are important to be felt.
Anxiety is necessary to achieve peace.
Anxiety can occasionally be a useful tool for accomplishing our goals.
