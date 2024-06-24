Top 5 things Inside Out 2 taught us

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2024

Every feeling is there to keep you safe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Every feeling you experience in life has a function.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Staying loyal to who you are will make you feel emotionally more secure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Authenticity is the foundation of emotional security.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sadness must exist if you wish to experience joy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sadness and happiness are related. And both are important to be felt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anxiety is necessary to achieve peace.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anxiety can occasionally be a useful tool for accomplishing our goals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The best Korean haircare regimen is here to grow your hair quicker

 

 Find Out More