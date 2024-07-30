Top 6 films that showcase the beauty of Ladakh

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2024

In Jab Tak Hai Jaan, a number of scenes starring Shah Rukh Khan as an army officer were shot against the breathtaking Ladakh scenery.

Scenes from the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag were shot in the difficult terrain of Ladakh, emphasizing the protagonist's demanding training regimen.

Ladakh's untamed beauty is a powerful metaphor for the character's need for both mental and physical toughness.

Haider: The movie's emotional atmosphere is enhanced by the hauntingly gorgeous portions that were shot in Ladakh's peaceful locations.

The bleak and gorgeous Ladakh landscapes offer a striking visual counterpoint to the gripping plot.

In the movie 3 Idiots, the classic Pangong Lake climax captures the majestic grandeur of Ladakh and leaves an indelible effect on spectators.

Dhak Dhak: The film highlights the breathtaking scenery of Ladakh while infusing the narrative with a sense of suspense and adventure.

Jab We Met: Some of the journey's sequences were shot in the stunning Ladakh scenery, even though the majority of the movie was shot somewhere else.

