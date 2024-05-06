Top 6 Indian movies that made more than 1000 crore at Box Office
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 06, 2024
The 1000-crore club is one of the achievements in Bollywood that many movies can only dream of.
Till now, there has only been a few movies that have achieved this milestone.
The first movie that achieved this milestone was Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal starring Aamir Khan.
Released in 2016, Dangal was based on the true story of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters.
The movie collected a staggering 2000 crores at the Worldwide Box Office and remains the most commercially successful Bollywood movie.
The very next year, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion achieved this feat collecting around 1800 crores at the Worldwide Box Office.
After a 5 year drought, RRR achieved this feat again in 2022 making a total of approx 1300 crores in Worldwide collections.
KGF Chapter 2 collected 1250 crores in Worldwide collections that same year.
Pathaan marked SRK’s comeback last year and collected just about 1000 crores, entering this list.
Jawan, released later in 2023 as well made more than 1100 crores at Worldwide Box Office.
Thanks For Reading!
