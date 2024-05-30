Top 6 movies to watch in theatres at just Rs 99
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 30, 2024
As Bollywood struggles with fewer movie releases, the prices have been slashed to just 99 rupees for May 31.
May 31 is also celebrated as Cinema Lovers Day and many major multiplex chains will be celebrating this day. 2
Mr. and Mrs. Mahi will release this Friday on 31st May, the same day as Cinema Lovers Day so you will be able to catch it in cinemas.
Savi starring Anil Kapoor alongside Divya Khosla and Harshvardhan Rane will also be releasing this Friday.
Manoj Bajapyee’s revenge thriller movie, Bhaiyya Ji is also running at theatres since last week.
The Biography movie of Srikanth Bolla, titled Srikanth played by Rajkummar Rao is also running in theatres.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga starring Anna Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth was screened at Cannes 2024 and now can be watched at just 99.
Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan could be a good watch alongside your kids on the occasion of Cinema Lovers Day.
The multiplex chains that are offering this offer include, PVR Inox, Cinepolis India, MovieMax alongside others.
