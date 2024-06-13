Top 7 actors who almost got THESE popular roles but couldn't make it at the end
Many Bollywood actors were supposedly to appear in different films as main roles.
Reportedly Sidharth Malhotra might have been in Badhaai ho.
Similarly, Kriti Sanon might have played Kiara's role from Lust Stories.
It's said that first choice was Alia Bhatt for Shershaah.
It's said that SRK was approad to be in Ek Tha Tiger.
Also, Salman rejected the role of SRK from Chak De India !
Reportedly Shahid and Sonakshi were supposed to be in Raanjhana.
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor were taken in consideration for Kabir Singh.
