Top 7 blockbuster movies rejected by Salman Khan

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2024

Salman Khan has been in the news recently with his upcoming movie Sikandar getting announced, directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

He has also said to take up the role rejected by Allu Arjun in an upcoming movie directed by Atlee.

Here, we take a look at some of the movies that Bhai rejected which ended up being huge hits.

Salman Khan rejected the iconic romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which then starred Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman turned down Chak De India because he felt his image didn’t fit the serious tone of the movie, preferring to stick with commercial films.

Salman declined the role in Baazigar after his father advised against portraying a negative character, a role that eventually went to SRK.

Salman was offered the role of Aman in Kal Ho Na Ho but refused, possibly due to not wanting a secondary role to Shah Rukh Khan.

Bhai also passed on Josh, with speculations suggesting date conflicts or reluctance to play Aishwarya Rai’s brother; the role went to Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman rejected Ghajini, leading to Aamir Khan taking on the part and delivering a major box-office hit.

