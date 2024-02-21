Top 7 Bollywood films copied from Korean cinema
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Time and again Bollywood has taken inspiration from various film industries and has made Hindi films in its own styles.
A 2006 film Zinda, was the remake of a Korean film named Oldboy.
Singh is Bliing is actually a Bollywood remake of a movie named My Wife is a Gangster 3.
Teen was a thriller film much like the Korean movie named Montage which was liked by the audiences.
The plot of Jazbaa was copied from Seven Days, a Korean film.
Ek Villain was not entirely copied from I Saw the Devil but many scenes were inspired from the film.
Salman Khan’s Radhe was a remake of a Korean thriller The Outlaws.
The Indian adaptation of Ode to my Father was renamed as Bharat, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
