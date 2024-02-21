Top 7 Bollywood films copied from Korean cinema

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024

Time and again Bollywood has taken inspiration from various film industries and has made Hindi films in its own styles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A 2006 film Zinda, was the remake of a Korean film named Oldboy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singh is Bliing is actually a Bollywood remake of a movie named My Wife is a Gangster 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teen was a thriller film much like the Korean movie named Montage which was liked by the audiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The plot of Jazbaa was copied from Seven Days, a Korean film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Villain was not entirely copied from I Saw the Devil but many scenes were inspired from the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan’s Radhe was a remake of a Korean thriller The Outlaws.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Indian adaptation of Ode to my Father was renamed as Bharat, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 web series with cutting-edge visuals and CGI on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

 

 Find Out More