Top 7 Bollywood films that deal with extra marital affairs
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 22, 2024
Explore this new concept of films where an extra marital affair is shown with its own ups and downs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Life in a Metro: Amidst the mayhem of the metropolis, urban lifestyles collide, exposing secretive affairs.
Haseen Dilruba: A story of forbidden love shattering lives, a story of seduction and betrayal.
In the story Humari Adhuri Kahani, unrequited love triumphs over social conventions as two people with entwined hearts fight each other.
Azhar: A legendary cricket player deals with the consequences of his extramarital affair while having an affair behind the stardom.
Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna: A story of marital strife and illicit love in which forbidden cravings result in complicated feelings and shattered vows.
Rustom: In this tense courtroom drama built around an adulterous affair, honor is put to the test and trust is shattered.
No Entry: A comedy of mistakes is fueled by marital infidelity and misidentification, resulting in hilarious situations.
