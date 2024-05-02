Top 7 comedy films from South to refresh your mind

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2024

Get a taste of comedy from South by watching these comedy films.

Thiruchitrambalam is a delightful blend of humor and amusement, a Tamil comedy film renowned for its amusing storyline twists and unusual characters.

Beast: An action-comedy film in Tamil starring Vijay is anticipated to include fun mixed in with dramatic and violent action scenes.

Peace is a comedy-drama Malayalam film that explores the absurd dynamics of family relationships and societal standards. It is renowned for its sharp dialogue and situational humor.

Kaatteri is a funny and eerie Tamil horror-comedy film about a group of friends who experience paranormal activities while on a road trip.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: A romantic comedy film in Tamil starring Samantha, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, promises a humorous perspective on relationships and love triangles.

Hostel: A humorous Telugu film that centers on the exploits of a bunch of college students living in a hostel and is well-known for its eccentric characters.

Veetla Vishesham is a Tamil comedy film about a family that causes turmoil and fun while trying to hide their nonconformist lifestyle from their traditional relatives.

