Top 7 films of 2024 that went unnoticed by viewers
| Jul 29, 2024
Merry Christmas: A gripping thriller set in the Christmas season that features some surprising turns.
Do Aur Do Pyaar is a charming love comedy full of unexpected turns.
Pushtani: A dramatic examination of legacy and ancestry in families.
Blackout: An exciting story about a citywide blackout.
Main Ladega: A film that inspires people to fight for the truth and justice.
Dedh Bigha Zameen: An endearing story about a farmer fighting to keep his property.
Maidaan: A sports drama that showcases Indian football's heyday.
These films somehow could not hold people's attention and interest for a long time.
