Top 7 films of 2024 that went unnoticed by viewers

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2024

Merry Christmas: A gripping thriller set in the Christmas season that features some surprising turns.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is a charming love comedy full of unexpected turns.

Pushtani: A dramatic examination of legacy and ancestry in families.

Blackout: An exciting story about a citywide blackout.

Main Ladega: A film that inspires people to fight for the truth and justice.

Dedh Bigha Zameen: An endearing story about a farmer fighting to keep his property.

Maidaan: A sports drama that showcases Indian football's heyday.

These films somehow could not hold people's attention and interest for a long time.

