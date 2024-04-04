Top 7 films that serve as best traveling partners for your journeys
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 04, 2024
Enjoy your trip time with these classics which will make your journey an entertaining one.
Set against the backdrop of Goa and Mumbai, Dil Chahta Hai is a timeless Bollywood coming-of-age story about friendship, love, and self-discovery.
Join three friends on a journey across Spain in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) as they face their anxieties, try out adventure sports, and rediscover the meaning of friendship.
A deaf-mute guy named Barfi teaches everyone the true meaning of happiness in the charming Indian hill town of Darjeeling. Barfi is a wonderful story of love, sacrifice, and acceptance.
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty–Join Walter Mitty on an incredible journey as he uses imaginative daydreams to escape his humdrum life and visits stunning places all over the world.
Experience the calmness and sorrow of Tokyo in Lost in Translation by following the strange bond between an elderly movie star and a young woman.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) - Relive the classic love tale of Raj and Simran as they travel throughout Europe against all convention, encapsulating the spirit of passion and familial values.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a charming romantic comedy that takes place in vibrant India. Amid conflicts between cultures and family dynamics, Humpty Sharma tries to win Kavya's heart.
