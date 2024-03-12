Top 7 films which guides you to follow your passion
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
These seven motivational films can assist you in imagining what it's like to reach your greatest potential.
"Coco Before Chanel" is a gripping account of the resilience and tenacity needed for Coco Chanel to climb from impoverished origins to become a symbol of independence and style.
"Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" is a film that celebrates love, friendship, and pursuing aspirations as a group of friends travel together to discover who they are.
"Wake Up Sid" is a tale of maturation that delves into individual revelation and development, following a carefree youth as he discovers accountability.
"Dangal" is an engrossing story of resiliency and victory against social conventions, following a former wrestler who teaches his daughters to be elite athletes.
Pursuit of Happyness" is a profoundly moving true story that shows the resilience of the human spirit as a struggling father overcomes obstacles and tenaciously pursues his goals.
"American Beauty" delves deeply into the themes of societal expectations and the quest of happiness, following a man as he navigates a midlife crisis and looks for fulfillment.
"Mulan" is a brave and honorable story about a young lady who challenges gender norms and proves her value in an oppressive world by dressing like a male in order to enlist in the army.
