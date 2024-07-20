Top 7 flop films of 2024 on OTT and theatres that failed to capture attention of the viewers
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 20, 2024
Ishq Vishq Rebound proved to be a flop film. It's songs are a hit though.
Ruslaan didn't get that much attention on the screen from the viewers.
LSD 2 didn't create that much of a buzz as it was expected.
Bade Miyan Chhotey Miyan failed terribly and couldn't get views.
Maidaan, featuring Ajay Devgan couldn't make enough money.
Merry Christmas, fearing Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi seemed to be quite boring to the audience.
Sometimes, films can't capture people's attention and prove to be a flop film at the box office.
