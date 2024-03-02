Top 7 Indian films that gained popularity worldwide
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
Many Indian films have got the chance to shine not only in India, but also all over the world and has left a memorable impact on the movie watchers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)" became one of Bollywood's most famous romance films and developed a cult following throughout the world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Worldwide audiences were enthralled by "Bajirao Mastani" due to its breathtaking photography, epic romance, and stirring performances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"RRR" attracted attention from all around the world because of its massive scope, intense action sequences, and director SS Rajamouli's prior success with "Baahubali."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to its epic narrative, opulent sets, and timeless romance set against the backdrop of Mughal India, "Mughal-e-Azam" attained international renown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to its examination of social concerns and the classic roles that Raj Kapoor and Nargis played, "Awara" received praise from all around the world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Dangal" gained international attention for its compelling depiction of female wrestlers and their ascent to fame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Globally, "KGF 2" is eagerly loved because of the enormous success of its predecessor and the passionate action sequences.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Quickest Korean beauty hacks to transform the way you look
Find Out More