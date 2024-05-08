Top 7 Indian remakes of popular Korean films

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2024

The Korean film Oldboy serves as the basis for the Bollywood film Zinda.

The Hindi version of the Korean film Seven Days is called Jazbaa.

My Wife is a Gangster 3, a Korean film, is where Singh is Bliing got its inspiration from.

The storyline of Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum is taken from the Korean movie My Dear Desperado.

Amitabh Bachchan's film Teen draws inspiration from the Korean film Montage.

The Korean film Ode to My Father was the inspiration for Salman Khan's Bharat.

Salman Khan's next film, Radhe, is a Bollywood adaptation of the Korean film The Outlaws.

How many of these Indian and Korean films have you watched?

