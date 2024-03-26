Top 7 intense crime based films inspired by real stories
Vridhi SoodhanSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2024
Inspired by true stories that still astonish and enchant us, thriller movies provide an engrossing fusion of drama, suspense, and mystery.
"The Good Nurse" delves into the depths of criminal activity and exposes dishonest practices inside the healthcare industry.
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile: This video presents the charming façade while providing a distinct viewpoint on the atrocities committed by infamous serial killer Ted Bundy.
No Man of God: "No Man of God" explores the intense contacts between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and serial killer Ted Bundy. It is a compelling psychological thriller.
The Frozen Ground: Based on a true event, "The Frozen Ground" chronicles the search for Robert Hansen, an Alaskan serial killer, and highlights the human spirit's tenacity and unwavering pursuit of justice.
"The Strangers" is a suspenseful and horrifying thriller about a home invasion that centers on a couple's horrific ordeal when they are singled out by a bunch of masked attackers.
Blow: "Blow" is a compelling depiction of the attraction and repercussions of living a life entwined with drugs and criminality.
The Iceman: Drawing on the real-life experiences of contract killer Richard Kuklinski, "The Iceman" explores the intricacies of his motivations and mind as it explores his dual existence.
