Top 7 low budget South Indian films which were blockbusters

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2024

Kantara is a compelling story of a rebellious villager who must battle evil forces in a struggle between humans and nature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush plays the lead in this jovial romantic drama about navigating complex relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karthikeya is a mystery thriller that centers on a medical professional looking into strange activities occurring at a closed temple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

777 Charlie is an adventure comedy-drama that chronicles a man and his dog's transformative journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HanuMan is a superhero movie that takes place in the made-up town of Anjanadri. To save his people, the protagonist acquires Lord Hanuman's abilities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2018 proved to be super loved film which was appreciated by masses on a greater level.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the romantic comedy Geetha Govindam, a young professor develops feelings for a composed woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Enjoy these blockbuster films from the comfort of your home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 6 Indian movies that made more than 1000 crore at Box Office

 

 Find Out More