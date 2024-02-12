Top 7 most anticipated Bollywood comebacks of 2024 that will shake the industry
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
The comeback trend is expected to continue in 2024 with a few forgotten icons making another appearance on the big screen.
With "Style 3," starring Sharman Joshi, Sahil is returning to the big screen.
After nearly three decades, Sonam Khan is now prepared to make a return to Bollywood.
Fardeen's latest metamorphosis astounded followers as he overcame weight difficulties. After starring in "Dulha Mil Gaya" in 2010, he is supposedly getting ready to return with "Visfot."
In a recent social media post, Imran Khan announced his comeback to Bollywood. There are rumors that he will return with Abbas Tyrewala's online series.
Zeenat Aman, a seasoned actress in Bollywood who last appeared in a cameo in the 2019 movie "Panipat," is returning with "Bun Tikki," co-starring Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi.
Karishma will appear in the movie "Murder Mubarak." Her fans are super excited for her to comeback on screens.
"The Film That Never Was," directed by Zayed Khan, who made a stunning comeback to Bollywood with "Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne," is his next project.
