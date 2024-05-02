Top 7 most expensive films made in Indian cinema
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 02, 2024
Here are some films whose budget was from between 570 crore to 300 crore. Have a look at these films.
Adipurush is a mythical epic that is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Rama.
RRR: It is a historical action movie with a strong cast that promises incredible action and spectacle, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, best known for his masterpiece Baahubali.
2.0: A science fiction action movie starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar that is renowned for its inventive narrative and state-of-the-art special effects.
The Good Maharaja (2022) is a lavishly produced biographical play starring a cast of celebrities about Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last sovereign of Punjab.
Saaho: Known for its breathtaking action scenes and visual effects, Saaho is a fast-paced action thriller with Prabhas playing two roles.
Radhe Shyam: Renowned for its lavish sets and gorgeous cinematography, Radhe Shyam is a love drama based in Europe that stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.
Ponniyin Selvan: Based on a Tamil novel, this much awaited historical epic promises expansive storytelling set in ancient South India with stunning visuals.
