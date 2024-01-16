Top 7 most expensive films starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan that turned out to be big box office disasters

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024

Dharmendra and Hema Malini starred Razia Sultan was one of the most expensive movies of the 1980s. 

Razia Sultan also starred Parveen Babi in it. 

The movie was made on a budget of Rs 7 crore and was a big disaster as per Mensxp. 

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Ajooba is also on the list. The film came out in 1991. 

The movie was made on a budget of Rs 8 crore. It also starred Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

Trimurti starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in key roles. 

The film was made on a budget of Rs 11 crore. It came out in 1991. 

Raju Chacha saw real couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn coming together. 

The movie was released in 2000 but was a box office bomb. It was made on a budget of Rs 25 crore.

Akbar Khan's Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story came out in 2005. 

It was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore. However, it was a big flop on release.

Akshay Kumar starrer Blue was made on a budget of Rs 80 crore. It tanked terribly. 

Last but not least, Adipurush which came out in 2023. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crore. 

The Prabhas starrer movie was badly trolled online. 

