Top 7 movies of 2023 that will soon have a sequel
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
2023 saw a lot of profitable movies so it won’t be a big surprise if they get a sequel for them.
Addionally some directors have left the gates open for a sequel and have even hinted towards a part two.
Animal’s post-credit scene confirmed the second part of the movie which will be titled, Animal Park which will see Ranbir Kapoor in a double role.
Pathaan and Tiger will probably have a continuation under one movie as Tiger vs Pathaan.
The post-credit sequence of Leo also hinted towards a sequel after receiving a suspicious phone call from Vikram, so a crossover of LCU is possible.
Salaar could also see a second part that would delve into the fractured relationship between the 2 friends.
Jailer proved to be highly profitable and became one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies and Thalaiva could be back with a sequel.
Gadar 2 director also recently revealed that Gadar 3 will be happening and Sunny Deol will be reprising his role.
Adipurush's director was also initially open to the idea of a sequel but there are doubts regarding the movie now.
