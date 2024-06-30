Top 7 much-awaited movies releasing in theatres in July
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 30, 2024
With July 2024 just around the corner, we take a look at the upcoming lineup of movies releasing in theatres.
Bad Newz is an upcoming comedy movie starring Triptii Dimri alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, releasing in theatres on July 19.
Ulajh starring Janhvi Kapoor is the story of an IPS officer belonging to a prominent family of patriots, releasing on July 5th.
Raayan, a gangster thriller which is directed by Dhanush and also stars the actor in the main role.
Indian 2, the much-awaited sequel to Indian will release on July 12 and star Kamal Haasan in the key role.
Sarfira based on the true story of India’s first low-cost airline starring Akshay Kumar will be released on July 12.
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in a romance movie is set to release on July 5.
Despicable Me will have its fourth installment released in cinemas on July 5 as well.
