Top 7 rejected films of Aamir Khan that eventually made SRK and Salman's career

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2024

It is said that some of the major blockbusters of SRK and Salman were rejected by Aamir Khan first.

Mohabbatein which proved to be a brilliant film among fans was reportedly first offered to Aamir Khan.

Reportedly, Aamir rejected the famous Dil Toh Pagal Hai film due to some personal reasons.

The perfectionist rejected this film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan too.

DDLJ, which was lauded by all, was first offered to Aamir according to sources.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun proved to be a hit film but sadly was rejected first by Aamir.

Swades was an epic film with drama but it couldn't interest Aamir at first.

Darr was a thrilling film but was cancelled down by Aamir Khan due to some reasons.

