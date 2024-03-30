Top 7 Sci-Fi films approved by NASA
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 30, 2024
NASA, the space organization, has chosen a few marvels of space exploration from the many science fiction films that have been produced to date.
In the dystopian society of Gattaca (1997), fate is predetermined via genetic engineering.
When a scientist establishes communication with alien intelligence, it raises significant concerns about the relationship between science and faith in the film Contact.
In the 1993 film Jurassic Park, dinosaurs are genetically revived, causing havoc at a theme park.
In the 1951 film The Thing from Another World, scientists come across a dangerous extraterrestrial lifeform in the Arctic.
A futuristic portrayal of a society split between the ruling class and the laboring class can be seen in Metropolis (1927).
In the 1951 film The Day the Earth Stood Still, an extraterrestrial visitor cautions humanity of the threats posed by its hostile nature.
Woman on the Moon (1929) is an early science fiction movie that examines lunar and space travel.
