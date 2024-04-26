Top 7 South Indian actors with double roles that were praised by the audience
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 26, 2024
These South celebs were praised for their extra ordinary performances in their double roles.
Rajnikanth in Robot: Rajnikanth portrayed the roles of Chitti, an advanced humanoid robot with artificial intelligence, and Dr. Vaseegaran, a bright scientist.
In Rowdy Alludu, Chiranjeevi played two distinct roles, Shiva, a streetwise mechanic, and Bhavani, his quirky and mischievous twin.
Suriya in 7aum Arivu: Suriya demonstrated his acting skills by portraying the parts of Aravind, a contemporary scientist and the great martial artist Bodhidharma, who lived in ancient India.
In the film Baahubali, Prabhas captivated audiences with his portrayal of both Mahendra and Amarendra Baahubali.
Ramcharan in Magadheera: Ramcharan's dual portrayal of Kala Bhairava and Harsha left an impression on the audience.
Thalapathy Vijay in Bigil: In this film, Vijay demonstrated his flexibility by taking on the parts of Rayappan, a ruthless mobster with a pure heart, and Michael, an ardent football coach.
In the film Hello Brother, Nagarjuna played the parts of Raju, his fun and troublemaking identical twin brother, and Nagarjuna, a gentle autorickshaw driver.
