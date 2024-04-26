Top 7 South Indian actors with double roles that were praised by the audience

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2024

These South celebs were praised for their extra ordinary performances in their double roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajnikanth in Robot: Rajnikanth portrayed the roles of Chitti, an advanced humanoid robot with artificial intelligence, and Dr. Vaseegaran, a bright scientist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Rowdy Alludu, Chiranjeevi played two distinct roles, Shiva, a streetwise mechanic, and Bhavani, his quirky and mischievous twin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya in 7aum Arivu: Suriya demonstrated his acting skills by portraying the parts of Aravind, a contemporary scientist and the great martial artist Bodhidharma, who lived in ancient India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the film Baahubali, Prabhas captivated audiences with his portrayal of both Mahendra and Amarendra Baahubali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ramcharan in Magadheera: Ramcharan's dual portrayal of Kala Bhairava and Harsha left an impression on the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay in Bigil: In this film, Vijay demonstrated his flexibility by taking on the parts of Rayappan, a ruthless mobster with a pure heart, and Michael, an ardent football coach.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the film Hello Brother, Nagarjuna played the parts of Raju, his fun and troublemaking identical twin brother, and Nagarjuna, a gentle autorickshaw driver.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Kannada films to watch on Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More