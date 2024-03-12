Top 7 South Indian films with brilliant endings
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Get to experience some of the most entertaining south films with the best ending one could ever think of.
"Ulidavaru Kandanthe" is a captivating thriller set in a small hamlet with dark secrets, exploring themes of revenge, betrayal, and moral ambiguity through the lens of different views.
"Super Deluxe" is a daring and unorthodox drama that explores issues of acceptability in modern society, identity, and salvation by weaving together a number of storylines and characters.
"Aruvi" is a moving and socially conscious drama that traces a young woman's journey as she faces social injustices and fights to survive and find atonement.
"Kaithi": A recently freed prisoner battles against all odds to save innocent lives from a drug cartel in this gripping action thriller that takes place over the course of a single night.
"Lucia" is a psychological thriller that defies comprehension by revealing the secrets of consciousness and perception while obfuscating the distinction between reality and dreams.
"Premam" is a coming-of-age story that follows a young man's journey through love, encapsulating the essence of passion, heartache, and maturation.
"Drishyam" is a suspenseful thriller that vividly depicts a father's unshakable resolve to shield his family from the fallout from a terrible catastrophe by creating a complex web of lies and tension.
