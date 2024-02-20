Top 7 steamy kisses of Bollywood that will make you go week in your knees
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
There many Bollywood scenes with the perfect kissing moment, and here are a few of them which proved to be super fiery for the screens.
Co-stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's real-life romance started with Goliyon Ki Rassleela Ram-Leela.
For those who considered Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji to be their ideal on-screen duo, Bunty Aur Babli continues to be their preferred choice.
Kissing scenes can occasionally be included only for comic effect, while other times they work in perfect harmony with the narrative, hence, proved in Jab We Met.
Despite having conflicting allegiances, the two stunning stars, Aryan and Sunheri, shared a passionate kiss in Dhoom 2.
Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's captivating chemistry makes Salaam Namaste a rom-com before its time.
Anushka Sharma, who costarred with Ranveer Singh in his first movie, Band Baaja Baaraat, is included in the list as well.
Raja Hindustani's kiss scene between Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor is said to have taken three days and forty-seven takes to perfect, but the effort paid off.
