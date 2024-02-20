Top 7 steamy kisses of Bollywood that will make you go week in your knees

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

There many Bollywood scenes with the perfect kissing moment, and here are a few of them which proved to be super fiery for the screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Co-stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's real-life romance started with Goliyon Ki Rassleela Ram-Leela.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For those who considered Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji to be their ideal on-screen duo, Bunty Aur Babli continues to be their preferred choice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kissing scenes can occasionally be included only for comic effect, while other times they work in perfect harmony with the narrative, hence, proved in Jab We Met.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Despite having conflicting allegiances, the two stunning stars, Aryan and Sunheri, shared a passionate kiss in Dhoom 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's captivating chemistry makes Salaam Namaste a rom-com before its time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma, who costarred with Ranveer Singh in his first movie, Band Baaja Baaraat, is included in the list as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raja Hindustani's kiss scene between Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor is said to have taken three days and forty-seven takes to perfect, but the effort paid off.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian celebrities with most Instagram followers

 

 Find Out More