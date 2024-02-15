Top 7 super hit remakes and spin offs of Bollywood films
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
So many remakes are made in the film industry, but only some prove to be successful.
As name suggests, Housefull has actually filled theaters with audiences with each part.
People have loved watching all the parts of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal.
The Krrish franchise was also a hit among the fans and gained good numbers on the Box Office.
Tannu weds Mannu has 2 parts, both of them are super hilarious and outstanding to watch.
Don has been released in several parts. SRK did justice to Amitabh's Don.
Ram Gopal Verma made a remake of the famous film Sholay by the name of Ram Gopal Verma Ki Aag.
Dhoom has delivered back to back hits with different villains and different heros.
