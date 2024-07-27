Top 8 actors from Bollywood and their cringe performances that made us laugh

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2024

Kareena Kapoor in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon: Many people were disappointed by Kareena's exaggerated acting and exaggerated expressions.

The crowd found Katrina Kaif's forced comedy and drab performance in Tees Maar Khan to be unfunny.

In Housefull, Deepika Padukone made a terrible and unimpressive effort at slapstick humor according to some fans.

Chunky Pandey from Housefull: Rather than being hilarious, Chunky's caricature-like portrayal annoyed the audience

Although legendary, some people felt that Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of an obsessed lover was unnecessarily exaggerated in Darr.

Jacqueline Fernandez in Race 3: A lot of people took issue with Jacqueline's stiff dialogue delivery and wooden performance.

Daisy Shah in Race 3: Daisy's performance was noteworthy for the wrong reasons due to her iconic "Our business is our business" remark and lack of nuance.

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Many people found Salman's forced language and unconvincing characterization to be offensive.

