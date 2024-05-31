Top 8 adventure films on IMDb for the traveller inside you

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2024

A road trip throughout Spain by three friends leads to self-discovery and adventure in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011).

The lives of three best friends who have recently graduated from college are altered by a trip to Goa in the 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai.

Gully Boy (2019): A street rapper from Mumbai reaches his dream by overcoming obstacles in life.

Queen (2014) - A young woman travels to Europe on her own honeymoon after her fiancé calls off their wedding.

The Lunchbox: An inadvertent delivery of a lunchbox in Mumbai sparks an unanticipated bond and an emotional trip.

A retired foreign exchange student finds his purpose and roots again in rural India in the 2004 film Swades.

A deaf and silent man sets out on an exciting adventure with his childhood sweetheart in Barfi! (2012).

To avoid paying taxes, villagers challenge British overlords to a cricket match in Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001).

