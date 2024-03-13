Top 8 adventurous films to take you on a relaxing journey

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024

Twilight: Part One explores the boundaries of love and loyalty through a forbidden romance entwined with paranormal threats.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a tale about maturing that delves into the themes of love, friendship, and individual development.

Queen: An international solo voyage of self-discovery accepting the unpredictable nature of life.

A story of love, friendship, and self-discovery set against the backdrop of childhood adventures is told in Dil Chahta Hai.

In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD), friends go on a thrilling road trip to face their anxieties and rediscover who they are.

An exciting trip into a resurrected prehistoric world is offered by Jurassic Park.

The 2007 film Into the Wild is a journey of self-discovery through a wilderness setting.

A merciless desert drive for freedom and atonement is the plot of Mad Max: Fury Road.

