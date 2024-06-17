Top 8 best Hindi film couple who's jodi is loved till date
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 17, 2024
In Ramleela, Deepika and Ranveer Singh embody a passionate love despite familial conflicts.
In the film Jab We Met, Kareena and Shahid depict an improbable romance during an impromptu trip.
In DDLJ: A trip to Europe develops into love for Kajol and SRK.
In Tamasha, Deepika and Ranbir experience love and self-discovery on an island.
Singh is Kinng: A comedic adventure to become a king stars Akshay and Katrina.
In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika and Ranbir combine a youthful romance with aspirations for their lives.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania: A contemporary love story with classical undertones starring Varun and Alia.
In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol and SRK, best friends,realize they are in love.
