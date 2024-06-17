Top 8 best Hindi film couple who's jodi is loved till date

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2024

In Ramleela, Deepika and Ranveer Singh embody a passionate love despite familial conflicts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the film Jab We Met, Kareena and Shahid depict an improbable romance during an impromptu trip.

In DDLJ: A trip to Europe develops into love for Kajol and SRK.

In Tamasha, Deepika and Ranbir experience love and self-discovery on an island.

Singh is Kinng: A comedic adventure to become a king stars Akshay and Katrina.

In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika and Ranbir combine a youthful romance with aspirations for their lives.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania: A contemporary love story with classical undertones starring Varun and Alia.

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol and SRK, best friends,realize they are in love.

