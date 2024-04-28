Top 8 best performances of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in movies and web series
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 28, 2024
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a famous Indian actress who mostly appears in Tamil and Telugu movies.
As the actress celebrates her 36th birthday, we take a look at some of her best performances on cinema and OTT.
Ye Maaya Chesave, the Telugu romance film was Samantha's debut film and won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
Neethaane En Ponvasantham, a trilingual romantic drama, this film earned Samantha her first Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress.
Eega was a Telugu fantasy film where Samantha showcased her acting range and won her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.
A Aa is a Telugu rom-com film won Samantha her fourth Filmfare Award.
Mahanati is a biographical drama film in which Samantha played a supporting role, but her performance was highly praised.
Super Deluxe is a Tamil black comedy drama film showcasing Samantha's versatility in a complex role.
The Family Man marked Samantha's debut on OTT and her performance was critically acclaimed. She won a Filmfare OTT Award for this.
Samantha's portrayal of Rama Lakshmi in Rangasthalam, a period-action drama film was noteworthy.
We will soon see Samantha in Citadel Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan and also in The Immortal Ashwatthama.
