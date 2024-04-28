Top 8 best performances of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in movies and web series

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2024

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a famous Indian actress who mostly appears in Tamil and Telugu movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As the actress celebrates her 36th birthday, we take a look at some of her best performances on cinema and OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ye Maaya Chesave, the Telugu romance film was Samantha's debut film and won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neethaane En Ponvasantham, a trilingual romantic drama, this film earned Samantha her first Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eega was a Telugu fantasy film where Samantha showcased her acting range and won her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Aa is a Telugu rom-com film won Samantha her fourth Filmfare Award.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahanati is a biographical drama film in which Samantha played a supporting role, but her performance was highly praised.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Super Deluxe is a Tamil black comedy drama film showcasing Samantha's versatility in a complex role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man marked Samantha's debut on OTT and her performance was critically acclaimed. She won a Filmfare OTT Award for this.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha's portrayal of Rama Lakshmi in Rangasthalam, a period-action drama film was noteworthy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We will soon see Samantha in Citadel Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan and also in The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 memorable crime thrillers on OTT for you

 

 Find Out More