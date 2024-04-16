Top 8 big budget films that didn't shine at the box office

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2024

In the thrilling story Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024), two very different officers get together to fight a shared foe.

Madame Web is a movie that follows Cassie Webb as she struggles with her precognitive powers and a variety of obstacles.

Fighter (2024): A thrilling aerial action film that highlights the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots in life-threatening missions.

Adipurush: A film version of the epic Ramayana that emphasizes the victory of good over evil.

The Marvels: A thrilling journey through a universe of merging dimensions that follows three interrelated characters.

Tiger 3: With personal stakes never before seen, Salman Khan's Tiger sets out on a treacherous mission against a vindictive terrorist.

Brahmastra: Shiva discovers his unique abilities and a link to legendary occurrences through his path of self-discovery.

Laal Singh Chaddha: An endearing story that traces Laal's existence through historical occurrences, evoking the spirit of the beloved "Forrest Gump" inside an Indian setting.

