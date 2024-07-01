Top 8 big South Indian movies that flopped at the box Office
Radhe Shyam, a romantic drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, made on a high budget but suffered over Rs 100 crore in losses.
Liger was a sports action film with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, it recovered only Rs 60 crore from its Rs 125 crore budget.
Rajinikanth’s Lingaa also didn’t perform well at the Box Office and ended up with losses of more than 50 crores.
Acharya features Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, focusing on a Naxalite leader, it grossed Rs 76 crore against a Rs 140 crore budget.
Hey Sinamika is a Tamil romantic comedy about a couple's marital issues, made on a Rs 15 crore budget earning only Rs 5 crore.
Thank You, a Telugu romantic drama about a self-centered businessman, made on a Rs 40 crore budget, it grossed just Rs 8 crore.
Aaraattu is a Malayalam action film with Mohanlal, set in a flood-recovering village. It earned Rs 20 crore against a Rs 25 crore budget.
Kannada star Upendra lost around 80 crores for his gangster drama movie titled Kabazaa was a huge flop too.
