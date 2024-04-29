Top 8 Blockbuster films that were low budget
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 29, 2024
Bheja Fry: When an eccentric tax inspector unintentionally becomes the guest of a haughty host, a hilarious comedy of errors unfolds. Its a solid entertainer.
A Wednesday: A compelling mystery develops as an average man defies the system and demands justice by going to incredible lengths.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama is a comical look at love and heartbreak that delves into the difficulties of contemporary relationships. Youth will like this film.
Vicky Donor: An endearing story with a peculiar twist about a young man who finds success in business by being a sperm donor.
Raanjhana: A moving tale of love that explores the intricacies of identity, sacrifice, and passion against the backdrop of political unrest.
Stree: A horror-comedy film about a mysterious female spirit that preys on men in a tiny village during an annual festival.
The Kerala Story is a cinematic trip that highlights Kerala's colorful customs and breathtaking scenery while delving into the state's rich cultural heritage.
The Kashmir Files is a compelling and poignant account of the unknown tales and terrifying experiences of the Pandits of Kashmir during their 1990 evacuation.
