Top 8 Bollywood actors who played the role of a coach in movies

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2024

As more Bollywood sports dramas are getting released with time, we are seeing more and more actors take up the role of a coach.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maidaan was the most recent example of this where Ajay Devgn portrayed veteran Football coach of India, Syed Abdul Rahim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of Kabir Khan in the movie Chak De! India is another one of the standout roles as coaches.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan portrayed the legendary boxer, Mahavir Singh Phogat in the movie Dangal being the coach to her daughters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan played as Vijay Borade which was a portrayal of social worker Vijay Barse for the movie Jhund.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

R. Madhavan took up the role of a coach in the movie Saala Khadoos, playing as Aditya Tomar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee played the role of Biranchi Das in the movie Budhia Singh Born to Run.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajisha Vijayan played as Maria Francis in the movie Kho-Kho.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naseeruddin Shah also took up the role of a coach for the movie Iqbal, playing the role of Mohit Mishra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ranam Aram Thavarel and 10 other new-age Tamil thriller movies on OTT

 

 Find Out More