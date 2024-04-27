Top 8 Bollywood actors who played the role of a coach in movies
| Apr 27, 2024
As more Bollywood sports dramas are getting released with time, we are seeing more and more actors take up the role of a coach.
Maidaan was the most recent example of this where Ajay Devgn portrayed veteran Football coach of India, Syed Abdul Rahim.
Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of Kabir Khan in the movie Chak De! India is another one of the standout roles as coaches.
Aamir Khan portrayed the legendary boxer, Mahavir Singh Phogat in the movie Dangal being the coach to her daughters.
Amitabh Bachchan played as Vijay Borade which was a portrayal of social worker Vijay Barse for the movie Jhund.
R. Madhavan took up the role of a coach in the movie Saala Khadoos, playing as Aditya Tomar.
Manoj Bajpayee played the role of Biranchi Das in the movie Budhia Singh Born to Run.
Rajisha Vijayan played as Maria Francis in the movie Kho-Kho.
Naseeruddin Shah also took up the role of a coach for the movie Iqbal, playing the role of Mohit Mishra.
