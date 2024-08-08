Top 8 Bollywood characters that are super green flags
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 08, 2024
Genuine, devoted, and sincere in her self-exploration is Meera (Cocktail).
Aman Mathur (Kal Ho Naa Ho): Generous and witty, he makes people happy all around him.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Kabir Thapar is a life-lover who discovers the importance of commitment and love.
Piku Banerjee: Dedicated to her family, self-reliant, and strong.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Naina Talwar is a brave, devoted, yet formerly timid woman.
Aditya (Jab We Met): Polite, understanding, and encouraging.
Murad Ahmed (Gully Boy): Ambitious and driven, he overcomes his situation.
Strong moral principles and a well-balanced mix of tradition and modernity characterize Simran Singh (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge).
