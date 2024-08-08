Top 8 Bollywood characters that are super green flags

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2024

Genuine, devoted, and sincere in her self-exploration is Meera (Cocktail).

Aman Mathur (Kal Ho Naa Ho): Generous and witty, he makes people happy all around him.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Kabir Thapar is a life-lover who discovers the importance of commitment and love.

Piku Banerjee: Dedicated to her family, self-reliant, and strong.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Naina Talwar is a brave, devoted, yet formerly timid woman.

Aditya (Jab We Met): Polite, understanding, and encouraging.

Murad Ahmed (Gully Boy): Ambitious and driven, he overcomes his situation.

Strong moral principles and a well-balanced mix of tradition and modernity characterize Simran Singh (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge).

