Top 8 Bollywood enemy-to-lover romance movies

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2024

Hum Tum is a romantic comedy about two people who initially dislike each other but eventually become friends and fall in love.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai also build up their relationship upon hate which eventually turns into love.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela follows star-crossed lovers from feuding families fight against societal opposition to be together.

2015 release Dilwale featured SRK and Kajol belonging from mafia families get a second chance and fall in love with each other.

Ishaqzaade, members of rival political families and different religions who, after initial hostility, fall deeply in love.

Street Dancer 3D, rival dancers from Indian and Pakistani groups join forces for an international dance competition and develop a romantic relationship.

Tara vs Bilal two individuals who start off with a dislike for each other but end up falling in love after entering a fake marriage.

Dil is a classic romantic movie following two individuals met in college who have a rocky start but eventually fall for each other.

