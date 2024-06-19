Top 8 Bollywood enemy-to-lover romance movies
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 19, 2024
Hum Tum is a romantic comedy about two people who initially dislike each other but eventually become friends and fall in love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai also build up their relationship upon hate which eventually turns into love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela follows star-crossed lovers from feuding families fight against societal opposition to be together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2015 release Dilwale featured SRK and Kajol belonging from mafia families get a second chance and fall in love with each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ishaqzaade, members of rival political families and different religions who, after initial hostility, fall deeply in love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Street Dancer 3D, rival dancers from Indian and Pakistani groups join forces for an international dance competition and develop a romantic relationship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tara vs Bilal two individuals who start off with a dislike for each other but end up falling in love after entering a fake marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dil is a classic romantic movie following two individuals met in college who have a rocky start but eventually fall for each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hollywood actors and their Top 8 holiday destinations
Find Out More