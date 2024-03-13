Top 8 Bollywood films if you need help in moving on
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Queen teaches us to be independent and live our life happily with or without someone.
Dear Zindagi is a film filled with lessons. The main one is to not get stuck at one place.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani made us realise that its important to move on for our own betterment.
Its possible that your love might not love you back, but you shouldn't blame yourself for that. Cocktail portrays this beautifully.
Jab We Met is a classic example which shows many Anshumans can come and go, but there is one Aditya who is waiting for you.
Anjaana Anjaani taught us to move away from a toxic relationship in order to find the right one.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai made us realise that its important to move forward in order to meet the Aman of our lives.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is one of the best films to watch after going through a break up of love or friendship.
